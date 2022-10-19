Who Is Allyson Felix’s Husband? Everything to Know About Kenneth Ferguson

When Did Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson First Get Together?

According to the American track star’s Instagram, the pair have been together since 2004. USA Track & Field reported that the twosome tied the knot in 2018, with only close friends and family in attendance.

In a 2020 interview with People, the Olympic gold winner revealed how she keeps the flames of romance alive with her 6-foot-1 hubby: scheduling time for one another.

“For me, it’s been hard because a lot of that is asking for help sometimes but it’s just — we have a great support system and it’s amazing,” Felix explained at the time.

While the duo keep their romance relatively low key, Ferguson makes his affection for his bride public, with the Michigan native penning a loving birthday message to his wife in 2020.

“In my eyes, you are exactly the way that you were when I saw you for the first time 18 years ago in Palo Alto …. Beautiful and fine,” he wrote via Instagram. “Happy Birthday Shug.”

The couple have never officially revealed how they met, but both runners competed as junior athletes at the 2002 National Championships in Palo Alto, California.