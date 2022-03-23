Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Relationship Timeline

2002

A decade before The Americans began shooting, Rhys tried to ask Russell out at a party. “I very drunkenly asked her for her number when she was a young, single slip of a thing,” the Girls alum recalled during a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Russell, for her part, didn’t remember the encounter until they reconnected on set years later. “We did all the readings together, and after a heavy dose of fight training, all sweaty at a lunch, you said, ‘You know, we’ve met before,’” the Emmy nominee told her beau. “I said, ‘No, we haven’t.’ You said, ‘Yeah, 10 years ago at a kickball party.’ As soon as you said that, I went, ‘Of course I remember that!'”