Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Relationship Timeline

September 2018

While accepting his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Rhys gave a shout-out to Russell in his speech. “And finally, to the woman who truly got me this award, who just stands in front of me every day and just puts up with me. She said, ‘If you propose to me, I’ll punch you clean in the mouth,’” he quipped, referring to a director who had proposed to his girlfriend from the stage earlier in the evening. “I don’t have the words, or the time, neither which would do you justice, Keri Lynn, except thank you.”

After the ceremony, Russell told Us that she thought her beau’s speech was “hilarious.”