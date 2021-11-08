2008

“We’ve been married for so long and there are no secrets. But I never in a million years thought there would be sides to Kevin that I’m still learning,” Sedgwick told Redbook in 2008. “[Our relationship] is like a treasure; there are layers and layers of it. I’m constantly amazed that we are still surprised and interested in each other. When I look back at our first four years … by that time we’d had our second kid, and I look back at those pictures and I think, ‘Gosh, I didn’t know him at all!’ I loved him, but I didn’t know him, and he probably didn’t know me. But you grow together and learn more about each other. I think the trust gets deeper and the dependency gets deeper, which is scary. I think, because my father and mother split up when I was very young, there was a part of me at the beginning of our marriage that thought, ‘I’m cool alone. I love him, but I’m strong enough to handle life without him.’ But now he is the person I count on to live and walk through life with. It’s a dependency that is there and large and real and profound.”