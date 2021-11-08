2017

Sedgwick directed Bacon in the 2017 movie Story of a Girl.

“For years I encouraged Kyra to direct, because I really thought she’d be great at it and would enjoy it,” he told Glamour. “But directing is a big step to take because you go, ‘Oh, can I really stand there and tell all these people what to do?’ So I just kept saying to her, ‘I know you can do this.’ I knew she could do it because when she would visit my sets, she’d always be so close to blurting out some kind of direction or suggestion. Also, in the way that she would analyze the films and television shows she would watch. She’s incredibly opinionated about the way things are shot, the music, the casting, all of that. So when this book that she’d been developing [for film], Story of a Girl, came along, she was in this meeting and said, ‘’ll direct it.’ From the first time, she made that commitment, and they said, ‘OK, sure.’ I’ve never seen her in work situations to be as happy as she is when she’s directing. She just absolutely loves it, and she’s great at it.”