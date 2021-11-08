March 2021

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bacon revealed that he gave his wife an at-home bikini wax — to disastrous results.

“I’m one of those people that is cocky enough to think that I can probably do anything. You know what I mean?” the Footloose star explained in March 2021. “I thought, ‘How hard could this be? I can put stuff together from IKEA. This is not going to be that hard.’”

Bacon admitted that he learned very quickly that it should only be done by “trained professionals.”

“It can get really, really, frighteningly dangerous,” he added. “She was a little bit mad at me, but you know what, it was OK. I gave it the old college try.”

Two months prior, Sedgwick also spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about the the “agonizing” experience.

“There were moments where I was like, ‘I thought you knew how to do this!’ And he was like, ‘I didn’t say I knew how to do this. You said I knew how to do this!’ And I was like, ‘But you’re good at everything!’ And he was like, ‘Well, I’m not good at this,’” she recalled at the time.