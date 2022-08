How Federline Feels Now

Last year, Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said his client felt “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants.” Now, however, the “Hollywood” singer says he thinks it was ultimately beneficial for his ex. When asked if he believes Jamie’s actions “saved” Britney, Federline replied: “100 percent I feel like he saved her back then.”