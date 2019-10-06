Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish: A Timeline of Their Relationship

May 2018

Jonathan Todd Jackson, a Think Like a Man Too costar and close acquaintance of Kevin’s, was charged with attempted extortion over a “video that was surreptitiously recorded” in August 2017, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced at the time. Kevin seemingly referenced the news on Twitter at the time, writing, “Mind blown….Hurt….at a loss for words and simply in compete disbelief at the moment.” (The felony extortion charge was dropped in September 2019, according to The Wrap.)