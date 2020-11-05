Love Lives Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ Relationship Timeline: Dream Wedding, Reality TV and More By Meredith Nardino November 5, 2020 Courtesy Danielle Jonas/Instagram 12 6 / 12 February 2014 Baby makes three! In February 2014, the twosome welcomed their first child, daughter Alena Rose. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Cyber Deals Are Here! Our 21 Top Picks From the Nordstrom Sale Up to 50% Off These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News