Love Lives Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ Relationship Timeline: Dream Wedding, Reality TV and More By Meredith Nardino November 5, 2020 Courtesy Danielle Jonas/Instagram 12 7 / 12 October 2016 Two years after Alena was born, the couple welcomed daughter No. 2, Valentina Angelina. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Cyber Deals Are Here! Our 21 Top Picks From the Nordstrom Sale Up to 50% Off These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News