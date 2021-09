Khloé Gets In Touch

The Good American designer reached out to her ex-husband over a particular story in his tell-all memoir in May 2019. “She sent me a text yesterday,” the NBA player said on The Jenny McCarthy Show on May 29. “She talked about one of the stories that I told in the book about her coming to the hotel and putting her hands on a girl. She said that she didn’t even think that I remembered that story.” Odom added that their communication was “friendly.”