Public Pleas

During his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Odom made a point of expressing his appreciation for his former spouse and his regret for how their marriage ended. “I never thought about getting married again. I didn’t treat that good woman right,” he said during a February 2022 episode of the CBS series, adding that he hoped to get in touch with Khloé again. “I wish I was mature enough to handle [marriage] right, but I wasn’t. If given the opportunity again, now I know what to do. What to do and what not to do. Sometimes it’s hard for me to sleep at night thinking about her.”

After his eviction from the competition, Odom exclusively told Us that it was “really nice” to see a positive response from fans. “When you marry someone in 30 days, they’ll always be connected to you somehow, someway. [Khloé will] always have a place in my heart,” he gushed. “When I came out of the coma, she took care of me. I’m talking about a woman that wiped my backside when I couldn’t do it myself. So, I’m fond of her for that. She had a lot of dignity and pride as well as I did.”