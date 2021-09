They Buy a New Home

Khloé and Odom shelled out nearly $4 million for a home in Mulholland Park Estates in Tarzana, California, in November 2009. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom property, which also included a spa, waterfall, steam room and home theater, gave the couple plenty of space to start trying for a family in January 2010. “I want to so badly! That’s a goal for me,” Khloé told 104.3 MY FM’s Valentine in the Morning.