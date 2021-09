They Dismiss Divorce

In light of Lamar’s life-threatening injuries, the businesswoman put her divorce on hold in October 2015, asking a judge to withdraw the filing. “This is a very delicate and difficult time for both Lamar and Khloé, and the most sensible thing to do at such a time is not make any big moves and put everything on hold,” a source revealed to Us. “So that’s what she is doing.”