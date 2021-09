They Get Matching Tats

They newlyweds cemented their love in ink in October 2009, when tattoo artist Dirk Vanderlinden inked the couple with a “L.O.” on Kardashian’s right hand, and “K.O.” on both of Odom’s hands. “Lamar and I were eating at Sunset Plaza and I just said, ‘Let’s go to Tattoo Mania! I want a tattoo!’” Khloé blogged at the time.