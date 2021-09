They Get Their Own Show

The twosome’s reality series, Khloe & Lamar, debuted on E! on April 10, 2011, and portrayed them adjusting to their new sex life as Khloé tried to get pregnant. “It’s a little weird when it comes to [scheduling] sex,” Odom said on the show. The series would go on to run for two full seasons before Khloé pulled the plug in April 2012.