Things Begin to Come Undone

Despite the fact that the couple vehemently denied split rumors in February 2013, telling Us that their sex life was “intense,” multiple sources confirmed to Us in August 2013 that Odom’s issues with substance abuse had come between them. “The addiction had taken over their marriage,” a mutual pal said. “The problem is cocaine. He would be high for three or four days at a time.” That same month, the athlete was arrested for a DUI.