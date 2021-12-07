A Well-Timed Flower Delivery

Disick sent the Revenge Body host a bouquet of pink roses in December 2021 after it was reported that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was the subject of a paternity suit brought by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who claimed that the NBA star is the father of her child.

“I love you @letthelordbewithyou,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the blooms. “Thank you.”

In June 2019, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Long Island, NY native “always looked at Khloé as a sister and he’s seen her been burned by men over the years and he hates that for her.”