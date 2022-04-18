Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Friendship Through the Years

In the Middle

During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, Khloé got real with her sister’s ex about where he stands in the family. While Disick wasn’t invited to a Kardashian-Jenner barbecue, Travis Barker did make the guest list. “Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” Disick told Khloé, noting that being “left out” wasn’t ideal.

When a Twitter user praised the reality star for her honest conversation with Disick in April 2022, she replied, “Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything.”