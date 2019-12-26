March 2018

The E! personality — who was eight months pregnant at the time — took to Instagram on March 13, 2018 to express her love for her boyfriend on his 27th birthday. “To the happiest of birthdays my love! How special is this thing called life that we share together?!” she captioned a picture of them kissing. “I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby!” The couple celebrated his birthday earlier that week at a star-studded party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on March 10. The guest list included LeBron James, sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, Kris Jenner and Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson.