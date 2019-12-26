November 2018

The couple spent Thanksgiving 2018 together in Cleveland, after the NBA star’s cheating scandal played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I’m soo blessed,” Thompson wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself embracing Kardashian and their daughter, True. “Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours #GiveThanks #blessed”

Meanwhile, the reality star debunked fan speculation that sibling tension was the reason she decamped to Ohio for the holiday. “Y’all are reaching now,” she tweeted on November 23. “I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving … My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”