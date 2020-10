March 2020

Us broke the news in March 2020 that the on-off couple were quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A source said at the time, “Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point. Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”