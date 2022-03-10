March 2022

Amid his paternity suit drama, Thompson claimed that he and Kardashian were engaged in Snapchat messages he allegedly sent to Nichols. In court documents obtained by Us, the NBA player allegedly wrote in April 2021 that he was “engaged but I will be married soon. … Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.” One month later, the Canada native allegedly told Nichols that “me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage” soon, adding that they planned to move out of the country after getting married.

Thompson has claimed that the texts are fake. Nichols is not commenting on, confirming or denying anything pertaining to pleadings and documents in the paternity file.

While neither he nor the Good American founder have confirmed an engagement, the documents state that he paid $2 million for an engagement ring.