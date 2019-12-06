October 2019

In the months following the Woods scandal, Thompson made headlines for leaving flirty comments on Kardashian’s Instagram posts. According to a source, however, Kardashian had no interest in reuniting with the athlete.

“Khloé is coparenting and not getting back with him,” one source told Us.

“Khloé and Tristan have been spending time together primarily involving True. Tristan has made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile,” a second source added. “Her friends are concerned Tristan misses the lifestyle and perks that are included when dating a Kardashian.”