November 2018

The duo were forced to relive the April 2018 cheating scandal on the November 2018 episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In addition to calling the Cleveland Cavaliers star a “piece of s—t” during the November 18 episode of the E! series, the Revenge Body host live-tweeted the episode with fans. I was definitely and completely in shock … I can’t believe I had to deal with this disgusting crap still in the hospital room!” she tweeted.

Kardashian also defended her decision to let Thompson in her hospital room while True was born: “Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK.”