Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed to Her Before Paternity Scandal: 'I Want to Be Proud to Say I Am Engaged'
 Seth Browarnik/Startraks
63
62 / 63
podcast

September 2022

During season 2 of The Kardashians, the Good American cofounder revealed Thompson’s past proposal.

“I said I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I am engaged to anyone. That is why I said, ‘I am not comfortable accepting this because I am not excited to tell my family,'” she recalled about the 2020 moment. “And as hurtful as it was for him to hear it was the truth. I would never accept something and give someone false hope.”

See Full Gallery