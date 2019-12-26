May 2018

A source confirmed to Us in May 2018 that the twosome were “fully back on” after the NBA pro was caught cheating. A month later, the reality TV personality spoke out about her decision to stay with Thompson. “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” Kardashian replied to a fan via Twitter in June 2018. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”