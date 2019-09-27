July 2015

“When you genuinely feel like that was the right relationship, you’re supposed to give it all you can. That’s what marriage is about,” Kardashian told Complex in July 2015. “It’s not, ‘Let’s see if it works, if not we always have divorce.’ I am not one of those girls. You took a vow before God and you’re supposed to abide by that. I’m not rushing into my divorce because I’m not looking to get married tomorrow, so I don’t have a deadline. I’m not rushing it. So when it’s time and it’s supposed to happen, it will.”

She added at the time that Odom is “genuinely one of the best people I’ve ever met.”

“I think Lamar’s gonna always be that person [for me] but that’s what made it so special,” the E! star told the magazine. “Even if I had it for five years or whatever, it was the best ever and I’m grateful I did. Some people don’t get that ever and I had that magic for a long time.”