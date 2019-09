June 2017

Kardashian admitted that she “fake tried” to get pregnant during her marriage with Odom during the season 13 finale of KUWTK.

“I was married but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest, so I just kept pretending I was doing it,” she confessed. “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop cause there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”