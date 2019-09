March 2016

“I want Lamar to be happy with Lamar again. I want Lamar to fall in love with his life one more time,” Kardashian said on her then-talk show Kocktails With Khloé in March 2016. “I never wanted the divorce to begin with, but you know, I never wanted him to spiral out of control — but some people need to walk down a certain path in order to heal, so I’m just happy that he’s healing.”