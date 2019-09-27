March 2017

Odom told Us that Kardashian was aware of his drug addiction.

“I was hiding it for a while, but then I got frustrated and was like, f–k it. Around two years before we split up, I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me. She was disappointed. So was I,” the athlete said. “The sad thing about it is, I don’t know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me. She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice. I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word.”