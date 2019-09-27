May 2019

Odom also admitted in his memoir that cheating was a “regular part” of his relationship with Kardashian.

“I had broken my vows with Khloé so many times it’s just impossible for me to remember them all,” he wrote, noting that Kardashian once beat the “s—t out of” a stripper, who was in a hotel room with the basketball pro. “I don’t know why Khloé stayed with me.”

While a source told Us that Kardashian didn’t read Odom’s book, she congratulated him on its success via Instagram: “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining.”