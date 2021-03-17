Kim Kardashian

“Happy Birthday Robbie! 🍀 We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime,” the makeup mogul, 40, captioned a pic from her October 2020 birthday bash on a private island. “I’ll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much! I love you more than anything and am always here for you! 🍀 I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU.”