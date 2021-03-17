Birthdays

Khloe Kardashian Tells ‘Best Brother’ Rob Kardashian ‘You Are Enough’ on His Birthday: See the Family’s Tributes

Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner in 2013 See How the Kardashian-Jenners Celebrated Rob Kardashian Birthday
Kris Jenner

The momager paid tribute to her “funny boy” by sharing a montage of his best moments from KUWTK through the years. “You make us laugh constantly and are always so loyal and supportive to us all. Rob you are the greatest daddy, son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend!!!” Kris gushed. “You are the kindest, most thoughtful, generous soul I know and I am beyond blessed to be your mom. I’m so proud of the man you have grown into and I am in awe watching you as a Dad … you are truly the best most incredible daddy to Dream. You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you. Have a magical day 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀.”

