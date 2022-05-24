Did Khloe Yell ‘Liar’ During ’The Kardashians’ Premiere?

The Good American designer confirmed reports that she recreated her infamous moment yelling “liar” on the phone in Palm Springs amid Thompson’s scandal with Jordyn Woods in February 2019 at the April premiere of The Kardashians.

“I’m now a viewer. And I’m like, ‘What the f—k is this bulls—t that I’m listening to?’” she said of seeing Thompson talk about changing and working on himself in therapy. “That was the first thing that came to mind, but I also felt like, and this totally could have been me making it up was that everyone was, like, looking at me to see my reaction. And I don’t know if that’s true or not.”