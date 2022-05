Did Tristan Give Khloe a Heads-Up About Paternity Scandal?

“I found out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part,” Khloé said of learning Thompson was expecting a child with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to son Theo in December 2021.

She confirmed that Kim was the one to call her about Thompson while cameras were rolling. “All of it is f–ked up, but can there be a little respect?” she asked.