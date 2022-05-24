Lamar Talking About Her on ‘Big Brother’

Earlier this year, Khloé’s ex-husband made headlines almost daily for gushing about her during his stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

“I want everyone to be successful and do what they want to do. Like, I’m happy for Lamar. He looks like he’s in a really good place,” she said, noting that she hasn’t seen him in years. “I think it’s so sweet that he says such nice things about me. And not to be, like, arrogant, but I wouldn’t expect him not to say anything nice about me. Like, I don’t know. .. We’ve been cool with one another, so I don’t expect anything negative, but sometimes people jump on that bandwagon just for attention. And I’m proud that he’s not doing that.”