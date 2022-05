On Scott’s Reaction to Kravis

Khloé explained that she has the most “empathy” and “patience” for dealing with Scott Disick’s struggles as Kourtney Kardashian moved on with now-husband Travis Barker, but she regrets not being tougher on her sister’s ex and reminding him he had “a two-year long relationship that just ended” too.

“I do get sucked into [his] story too,” she said of Disick feeling sorry for himself. “I’m like, ‘No, I need to say things more as well.’”