December 2018

When a social media troll accused the former Revenge Body host of leaving Rob out of a birthday post for Kris, Khloé clapped back. “My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king it is a shame that you can[‘t] respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren’t informed on our family,” she replied, telling another commenter that her brother “has always been a King since the minute he was born.”