June 2016

Khloé recalled some of her favorite memories from when her brother lived with her and Odom. “When Rob lived with me, we would watch movies or TV,” she noted on her app. “We’d eat together and talk about stuff that happened that day. I miss those things. It’s a big house, so to combat lonely energy, I play music and light candles. … The best thing about [living alone] is that I can literally just run downstairs naked and don’t have to think about it. I couldn’t do that before, with Rob and his friends who would come over. I really like having ‘me’ space.”