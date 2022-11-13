June 2018

The fitness enthusiast praised Rob’s devotion to daughter Dream in a heartfelt blog post. “My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways — his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family,” she wrote via her app. “My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream. I’m so proud of him!”

She continued: “My dad would be really proud that Rob wants to implement his Armenian roots into Dream’s upbringing. It would mean so much to him that all of his grandchildren are so close. It’s family over everything and I love that my brother is the same way.”