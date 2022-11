March 2021

“Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!! My little leprechaun 🍀🍀 my Ace in life!” Khloé gushed in a sweet Instagram tribute celebrating her “dope” sibling. “You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You’re stuck with me kiddo.”