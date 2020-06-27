April 2018

Days before Khloé delivered daughter True, Us confirmed that Thompson cheated on her with multiple women during her pregnancy. The couple chose to weather the scandal, despite bumps in their relationship.

The new mom broke her silence in June 2018 when a commenter relayed how “disappointed” she was in her decision to stay with the basketball player. “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength,” she tweeted. “I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”