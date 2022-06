April 2022

Khloé clapped back after critics questioned her decision to hold her daughter at The Kardashians premiere in Los Angeles.

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much … No. 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” she tweeted. “No. 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps [sic] yelling things, I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here.”