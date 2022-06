April 2022

Ahead of Hulu’s The Kardashians release, Khloé opened up about where her relationship with Thompson stands now. “I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me,” the California native told Robin Roberts during an ABC tell-all interview. “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe.”