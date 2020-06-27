December 2013

Khloé filed for divorce from Odom after four years of marriage. The couple were estranged for months before the legal move due to his drug use and infidelity. “She flip-flopped several times, but she can’t imagine having kids with someone who refuses to seek help for his [addiction],” a source told Us at the time.

She put the proceedings on hold in October 2015 after the athlete fell into a coma following an overdose in a Nevada brothel. Khloé filed the papers again in May 2016, and they finalized the divorce in December 2016.