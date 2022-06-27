January 2022

Following her split from Thompson, Us confirmed that the athlete was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols. In Thompson’s court response, he acknowledged that he hooked up with the fitness model in March 2021 — while he was still dating Khloé.

After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson publicly acknowledged the child’s paternity one month after his birth.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Sacramento Kings player wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

In the lengthy note, Thompson apologized to the Good American cofounder, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”