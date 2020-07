July 2008

Khloé was arrested for driving under the influence in March 2007. She turned herself in to authorities in July 2008 after violating her parole. The former X Factor host sidestepped her maximum 30-day jail sentence when she was released following less than three hours in custody due to overcrowding. Kim famously took selfies during the car ride as Kris told her daughter, “Would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister’s going to jail.”