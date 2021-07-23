Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Motherhood and More

By
Khloe Kardashian on Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Island Controversy 1
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Invision/AP/Shutterstock
21
21 / 21
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

June 2021

The reality star turned 37 on June 27, 2021, inspiring her loved ones to share their adoration for her via social media.

“OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday

! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know! You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep!” Kim wrote via Instagram. “You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!”

Back to top