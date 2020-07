October 2007

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! and went on to become one of the longest-running reality TV shows ever. The series delved into the good and bad aspects of the brood’s lives, including Khloé’s devastation in the aftermath of Thompson’s cheating scandals. “Khloé is really strong,” a source told Us in June 2019, as the second dalliance aired. “She has been living this for months. It’s hard for her to see it all over again, but she’s in such a better place.”